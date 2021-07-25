Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the result for CGBSE class 12 examinations 2021 on its official websites on Sunday. The CGBSE result links will be active at cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/cgresults, results.cg.nic.in from where students can directly access their mark sheet. The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021 was announced by the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam through a video conference. This year a total of 2 lakh 71 thousand students registered for the class 12 board examination.Also Read - CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score on cgbse.nic.in

Chhatisgarh was one of the few states that did not cancel class 12 examinations despite the pandemic but held it in a unique process, where the students were handed the question paper at home and were asked to write the exam and hand over the answers to the school authority for checking.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check your results from the CGBSE official websites:

Visit the official CGBSE website- cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link for CGBSE Board 12th Result 2021

Log in with the required details (exam roll number or registration number)

Verify these against your exam hall ticket and submit them

Your CGBSE 12th Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Stay tuned for the latest updates:

12: 25 pm: A total of 2,71,151 lakh students have secured first division, and 5570 candidates have achieved the second division.

12: 20 pm: Around 2,89,506 students have been declared passed in Class 12 board exams, out of which, 1,55,769 are girls and 1,20,561 are boys.

12:15 pm: The direct links to check CGBSE Board 12th Result 2021 is now active for students to check results.

12:10 pm: The Chhattisgarh Board has declared the CGBSE Class 12 results 2021 and the pass percentage is recorded to be at 97.43 per cent.

12:00 pm: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the state HS (class 12) results at 12 noon, and State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam’s video press conference has already begun.