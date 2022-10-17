Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration at cgdme.co.in: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur, Chhattisgarh has started the registration process for the State’s NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, October 17, 2022. Eligible and interested NEET Aspirants can register for the same by visiting the official website at cgdme.co.in. The Counselling process is being held for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS Courses across the state. The last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 State Counselling to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in. Check Schedule, Documents Required Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), and other backward classes (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories are required to pay Rs 500. Non-residential Indian candidates are required to pay Rs 10,000 as an application fee. Also Read - NEP 2020: New National Education Policy Launched In Higher Education in Uttarakhand

DIRECT LINK: REGISTER FOR Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration

Below are the steps and a direct link to register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Follow the steps given below:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling?

Visit the official website at cgdme.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) Application form 2022.”

Enter the student login credentials such as NEET Roll number/ Username, and click on the sign-in option.

Fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Details HERE

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process will include these steps: Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on Oct 21; Here's How to Download at mcc.nic.in

NEET Registration

Uploading of Documents

Payment of Application Fee

Preference filling

Seat Allotment and joining at the allotted college.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.