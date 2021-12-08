Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Forest Guard in various offices of Chhattisgarh State Forest and Climate Change Department. The online application will begin from December 12 and the last date to apply is December 31, 2021.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 10 Analyst Posts on ppsc.gov.in by Dec 25

Forest Guard: 291 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must not below 20 years of age and should not exceed 26 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for certain reserved category candidates according to the government norms.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Physical Fitness

For ST Candidates

The height of a male candidate should be 152 cm.

The height of a female candidate should be 145 cm.

For Others:

The height of a male candidate should be 163 cm.

The height of a female candidate should be 150 cm.

Chest Normal (For All categories):

The chest size for a male candidate should be a minimum of 79 cm, whereas the chest size for a female candidate should be 74 cm(minimum). For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification issued by the Chattisgarh Forest Department.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: How to Apply