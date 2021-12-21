Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Raipur has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Forest Guard against the sports quota. The online application begins from December 21 and the last date to apply is December 28, 2021 till 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates should apply online through the official site of Chhattisgarh Forest Department, cgforest.com.Also Read - Gujarat Cancels Head Clerk Recruitment Exam Due to Paper leak, Retest Scheduled in March

Forest Guard: 09 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post must have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must not below 18 years of age and should not exceed 40 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for certain reserved category candidates according to the government norms. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and physical efficiency test.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Raipur latest by 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.