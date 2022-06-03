New Delhi: All schools in Chhattisgarh will reopen for the new session 2022-2023 from June 15, the Department of School Education, Raipur said in an announcement. The school education board also said that a regular inspection will be carried out to ensure 100 per cent attendance.Also Read - Haryana Govt Announces Summer Vacations In All Schools From June 1; New Academic Session From July

The inspections would be carried out for one month from June 15-July 15, a spokesperson from the school education department was quoted by Times Of India. The notice by the education department stated that strict action would be taken against teacher if they are found absent.

Chhattisgarh schools to reopen from June 15 – Top points

All schools – private and government – across Chhattisgarh will reopen from June 15.

The state school education board announced that inspection would be carried out for 100 per cent attendance in schools.

According to the school education board, teachers will face strict action if they are found absent from work.

The regular inspection in schools will be carried out for a period of one month from June 15 to July 15.

The department would also submit a report on school management and follow-up schemes after the inspection, the report stated.

The school board department officials have been instructed to review the “implementation of government schemes such as Swami Atmanand Utkrisht English and Hindi Medium, free textbook, uniforms, cycles and mid-day meals, RTE admissions, Mahtari Dular Yojana scholarship and school infrastructure”, according to the report.

The sanitation and maintenance of toilets at schools will also be inspected. It will be carried out for primary, middle, high school and higher secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh State Open School, CG SOS Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students was announced on Friday.