Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to make Saturdays as "bagless days" for Students in schools. On Saturdays, activities such as yoga, exercise, sports and cultural programmers will be organised in institutions for students. "The step has been introduced by the department of school education to make school education interesting and practical," said an official on Thursday.

As per the official, the step will awaken the interest of children and will help them stay connected with schools and they will find school education informative and entertaining.

In this regard, district education officers have been given directions to implement the initiative at the earliest. Further, principals will be asked to plan the activities for each Saturday of the month and display the same on the notice boards, the official said, adding that the work done or created by students will also be displayed on Saturdays.

“Exercise, yoga, sports competitions, literary-cultural activities, value-education, art-education, etc. will be organised in schools for students from Classes 1 to 8,” he said.