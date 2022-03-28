Raipur: The remaining examinations of universities in Chhattisgarh for the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted in online or blended mode as per suggestions received from the institutions and students. On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh Higher Education department on Monday issued guidelines directing universities to conduct the remaining exams of the ongoing academic session in online or blended mode, an official said.Also Read - Common Entrance Test for Admissions in Central Universities: What Will Be the Format of CUET Exam?

On February 11, the University Grants Commission (UGC), in a letter had authorized higher education institutions to take decisions on conducting offline/online classes and holding exams in online/offline/blended mode according to the COVID-19 situation in their areas.

"The process of conducting annual examinations of universities takes 50 to 60 days to complete. It is a huge challenge for the examination centre to ensure arrangements as per COVID preventive protocols for such a long period. Keeping this in mind, instructions were given to conduct the remaining examinations online or in blended mode," the official said.

Universities would ensure further action in this regard with the approval of respective executive councils, he added.