Home

Education

Chhattisgarh Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Register At psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Register At psc.cg.gov.in

In order to be eligible, a candidate must be between the age of 21 years and 30 years, as of January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2023.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close its application window today for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2023. Applicants can register for the competitive exam on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. The application window will remain open up to 11:59 PM. The latest recruitment drive by CGPSC wished to fill a total of 15 vacancies for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post.

Trending Now

Candidates will be selected for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on the basis of their score in the written exam, their performance in the interview, and the document verification process.

You may like to read

Eligibility Criteria For CGPSC VAS 2023

Talking about the eligibility criteria for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2023, a candidate should be between the ages of 21 years and 30 years, as of January 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the applicants belonging to the reserved categories.

Now, shifting our focus on the educational qualification, in order to be eligible, the candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry from a recognized university or institute.

What Is The Application Fee For CGPSC VAS 2023?

As far as the application fee is concerned, the candidates who are from outside Chhattisgarh will have to shell out Rs 400.

The applicants may also garner further details by checking out the official notification here.

How To Register For CGPSC VAS 2023?

The candidates who wish to apply for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2023, can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2

Next, once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Online Applications’ tab

Step 3

After that, click on the notification for ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam – 2023’

Step 4

Next, go on the application link and register yourself on the website

Step 5

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form

Step 6

Download the application form and do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Those who wish to apply for the competitive examination directly, can click here.

For any further details, the applicants can check out the official website of CGPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES