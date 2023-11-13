Children’s Day 2023 Tomorrow: History, Significance And Celebrations

Home

Children's Day is dedicated to Children and raise awareness and empower children about their rights, care, and education.

Happy Children’s Day 2023: The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence. Every year, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the Independent India. Renowned for his affection toward children, he would dedicate his free moments to their company, earning the endearing nickname ‘Chacha Nehru‘ from the young ones.

This day holds special significance as it is dedicated to the millions of children in our country, emphasizing their importance in shaping the nation’s future. The celebration of Children’s Day is not merely a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru but a day to reflect on the rights and aspirations of children. The vision is to provide them with opportunities to grow, learn, and flourish. Also known as Bal Diwas, Children’s Day was first observed on November 20 declared by Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations but after the demise of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to mark the first Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as Children’s day.

Children’s Day History

Universal Children’s Day, first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1954, underscores the significance of international togetherness and awareness regarding the well-being, upbringing, and quality of life for children worldwide. Children’s Day was first observed on November 20 declared by Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations but after the demise of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to mark the first Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as Children’s day.

In 1954, after Nehru’s death, the Indian government decided to commemorate Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday as Children’s Day. The idea was to honor his commitment to the well-being, education, and overall development of children in the country.

The significance of Children’s Day extends beyond a mere commemoration. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of nurturing and safeguarding the well-being of our younger generation. This day is a tribute to the innocence, creativity, and potential that children embody, emphasizing the collective responsibility to provide them with a secure and nurturing environment.

Children’s Day Significance And Celebrations

On this day, various events and activities are organized across the country to celebrate the spirit of childhood and to promote the welfare of children. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the rights of children and ensuring their access to quality education, healthcare, and a safe environment. It encourages society to reflect on its responsibility towards the younger generation.

Jawaharlal Nehru held a firm conviction that children played a pivotal role in molding the destiny of a nation and should be granted the fundamental right to education. Expressing his belief, he articulated, “the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” Nehru was the man behind establishing institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and Indian Institutes of Management. He was a strong advocate of Children’s education and worked hard for their rights.

India.com wishes every child – Happy Children’s Day! May the laughter, innocence, and boundless joy of childhood always fill your days with happiness.”

India.com wishes every child – Happy Children's Day! May the laughter, innocence, and boundless joy of childhood always fill your days with happiness."