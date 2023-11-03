Home

Education

Chlorine Gas Leak: 10 Students Hospitalised In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Chlorine Gas Leak: 10 Students Hospitalised In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

An incident of Chlorine Gas Leak incident took place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh which led to the hospitalisation of at least 10 students, who are undergoing treatment.

Chlorine Gas Leakage In Mathura

New Delhi: While Delhi and the adjoining areas have been ‘gas chambers’ for its residents because of the extremely polluted and hazardous air, there has been an incident of an actual gas leak in Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, there has been chlorine gas leakage at the Chief Medical Officer’s Office Campus. At least 10 nursing students were hospitalised for treatment after an incident of chlorine gas leakage from a cylinder stored at the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) office campus in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Confusion and chaos was triggered after the gas spread in the complex. Know more about it..

Trending Now

10 Students Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Mathura

According to the Fire Department personnel who rushed to the site, the issue began on Thursday evening when they were informed about the incident.”…The issue started last evening and the team had controlled it. However, it has again taken place today. The team has been here for an hour now. It has made breathing difficult and people are unable to work…,” a Fire Department official said. An ambulance and fire brigade have been dispatched to the site of the incident, officials said.

You may like to read

Chief Medical Officer’s Statement

“We could smell something since last evening. The Fire Brigade was called and everything was checked and settled. But this morning again around 11 am, there was a smell of gas leakage and the smell spread in the area. Some students of ANM training centre panicked and started feeling nauseous. As of now, there has been no casualties, everyone is safe,” Chief Medical Officer Ajay Verma said. (ANI)

Students Complain That Authorities Did Not Take Immediate Action

Nursing students who were present at the time of the leakage said that authorities did not take immediate action.One nursing student said, “There has been an issue of cylinder since yesterday but no action has been taken. Suddenly, everyone has fallen ill today. Everyone knew of the situation but no action was taken…”

(Input from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.