CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Latest Update: The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12 result 2022 for the Arts stream tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can download the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 through the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. To access the Odisha Plus 2 Arts result 2022, a student needs to enter his/her roll number and registration number.

The Board has conducted the Plus 2 exam 2022 from April 28 till May 31, 2022. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022, a student must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall to pass exams.

Official Website to Check Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022

How Download CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result/ Marksheet 2022?

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.

Your Odisha Plus 2 Result for Arts stream will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts mark sheet for future reference.

The Odisha Board has declared the result for the Science and Commerce streams on July 27, at 4:00 PM. The overall pass percentage recorded in Commerce stream is 89.20 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage recorded in the Science stream is 94.12 per cent. For more details, check the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha.