CHSE Date Sheet 2024: Odisha Plus 2 Exam From Feb 16; Check Timetable For Commerce, Science & Arts Here
CHSE Date Sheet 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) has released the subject-wise examination scheduled for the annual Plus 2 examination 2024. The Odisha CHSE Class 12 exams are slated to commence on February 16 for streams such as Commerce, Science, and Arts. The examination will conclude on March 20, 2024.
