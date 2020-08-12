CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: The Council for Higher Education, Odisha, has announced the CHSE Class 12 science result. All those who appeared for the exam, can visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in and check their result. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can check their result in a while. Also Read - CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 Today on Official Website orissaresults.nic.in | Check Time & New Assessment Scheme Here

This year, the pass percentage was registered to be 70.21. The top 10o students will get Rs 5,000 each as reward from the Odisha government. Around 40,000 students will be given scholarships.

Notably, nearly 1 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE Class 12 science exam. Some papers had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Earlier, the board had announced an alternative method of assessment to evaluate the result. According to this method, if a student has given more than three exams, then they an average marks of their best three subjects will be calculated.

Likewise, if a student has appeared for three papers, then an average of best two subjects will be calculated.

Last year, Odisha Class 12 Science stream result was declared on June 3. The overall pass percentage was recorded to be 72.33.