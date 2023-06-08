Home

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Pass Percentage: 78.88% Students Clear +2 Arts Exam | Key Details

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts: Students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website to check the result.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha released the result of the HSC or +2 exam result for the Arts stream from the Bhubaneswar office. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their +2 from the official CHSE official websites — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

This time, the CHSE Odisha has recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.88 per cent. A total of 5,862 students had registered, out of which 5,720 appeared and 3,860 students cleared the Class 12 exams. For the arts stream, the girls have recorded a pass percentage of 85.66 percent and boys of 70.43 percent. Nawarangapur district has performed the worth. The overall pass percentage is 70.74%.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2023: Vocational pass percentage

Pass percentage: 67.48%

Girls pass percent: 71.10%

Boys pass percent: 64.23%

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Live: Steps to check score card

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and hall ticket number

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Boys and girls pass percentage

Boys pass percentage: 70.43%

Girls pass percentage: 85.63%

This year CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

