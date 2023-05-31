ZEE Sites

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the CHSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8 at orissaresults.nic.in.

Updated: May 31, 2023 12:02 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Candidates can check the CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. (Photo: IANS)

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the CHSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8. Candidates can check the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Arts at the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.

