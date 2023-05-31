Home

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the CHSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8 at orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check the CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. (Photo: IANS)

