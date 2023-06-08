Home

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Toppers: CHSE Arts Plus 2 Results Toppers List on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: In order to access the Odisha CHSE Arts result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her 8-Digit roll number, 10-Digit Registration number, and captcha code.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result Today; How To Check Marks Via Digilocker, SMS

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declare the result for the Class 12 arts stream examination today, June 8, 2023. Students can download the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 at and . The overall pass percentage recorded is 78.88%. Check the topper list below.

The topper list will be updated soon.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check Scores Online? 5 Steps Below

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha at https://orissaresults.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023, Arts Stream.”

Enter the required credentials such as your 8-Digit roll number, 10-Digit Registration number, and captcha code.

Your Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

The CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include information such as the student’s name, date of birth, subject-wise marks obtained, qualifying status, overall marks, and so on. For more details, visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha.

