CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021 Latest Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, on Saturday declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021 for Science and Commerce streams. However, the results of Arts and Vocational Studies streams will be announced later.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on DigiLocker: How to Access Marksheet via App | A Step-by-Step Guide

While declaring the results, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said a total of 94,532 students including 78, 8 99 regular students had had enrolled for the Plus II examination in Science stream this year. Also Read - CBSE Makes Major Announcement Over Issuance of Migration Certificate This Year | Check Here

The minister announced that the pass percentage of science stream is 95.15% and commerce students recorded 94.96% pass percent. Also Read - CBSE CTET Result 2021 Declared: Here’s How to Check on cbseresults.nic.in

Science Stream: As per the announcement, 89, 951 students cleared the board examination in Science stream. The total pass percentage in Science stream stands at 95.15 per cent. This year, the girls students have outshone the boys in Science stream. The total pass percentage of girls students stands at 96.03 per cent while 94.46 per cent boys have cleared the Plus II examination in Science stream.

The minister said that in Science stream, 55, 468 students have secured first division, 16,943 students second and 14,631 students have passed with third division. As many as 2,278 students have secured 90 per cent and above marks in Science stream.

Commerce Stream: The education minister further added that in Commerce stream, the total pass percentage stands at 94.96 per cent. According to the CHSE officials, over 24,526 students including 21,996 regular students had enrolled to appear in the Plus II examination in Commerce stream. Of the total students, 23,292 students have passed in Commerce stream.

In the Commerce stream, out of them 8355 students have secured first division, 5692 second division and 9066 have passed with third division.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021: Here’s how to check score via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in and check results. Download.