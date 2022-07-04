Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha or CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 is likely to be announced soon. According to the local media reports, the Odisha Board will announce the Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022 by the end of July, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. chseodisha.nic.in.Also Read - BSE Odisha Result 2022 Latest Update: Odisha 10th Results Likely By This Date on bseodisha.ac.in | Details Here

The class 12 candidates must note that the Odisha Board has not revealed the official date and time for the declaration of the results. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 date was awaited by over 2 lakh candidates. Also Read - BSE Odisha Results 2022 LIVE: Odisha Class 10th Result To Be Out by June End on bseodisha.ac.in

Students may please note that as per local media reports, Minister Samir Dash has confirmed Plus 2 Results for July end for all students. Along with this announcement, even the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 date was confirmed by the Minister. Also Read - OJEE 2021: OJEE 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Postponed, Revised Dates To Be Notified in July

Odisha Board Class 12 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the Odisha Board official website

Click on the Odisha class 12 result link

Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided

The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed

Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference

Odisha Board 12th Results Statistics – Previous Years