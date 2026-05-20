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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha HSC Plus Two Science, Arts, Commerce results at orissaresults.nic.in, DigiLocker; how to check direct link

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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha HSC Plus Two Science, Arts, Commerce results at orissaresults.nic.in, DigiLocker; how to check direct link

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Odisha HSC Plus Two Science, Arts, Commerce results can be downloaded at orissaresults.nic.in and DigiLocker.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Odisha HSC Plus Two Science, Arts, Commerce results at orissaresults.nic.in, DigiLocker; how to check direct link(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is all set to declare the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2026 today, May 20, 2026, at 12:30 PM. Students can access the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2026 by visiting the official website at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. To access the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result, a student must enter his/her roll number and registration number. The CHSE Odisha 12th Result will be announced for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Along with the result, the board will display the pass percentage.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result will be declared on the following portals

results.odisha.gov.in

UMANG

SMS facilities

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in

DigiLocker

How to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026?

Students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 online by following these simple steps:

Visit the official websites: CHSE Odisha Official Website Odisha Results Portal

Click on the link that says “CHSE Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026”.

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Fill in the captcha code, if required.

Click on the Submit button.

Your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future use.

How to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 via Digilocker?

If you have registered for Digilocker and your CHSE Odisha 12th result is available on the platform, log in to your Digilocker account.

result is available on the platform, log in to your Digilocker account. Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Tamil Nadu under the ‘education’ tab.

A new tab will appear on the screen and the list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Now look for the respective board ‘ CHSE Odisha .’

.’ Submit details, and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

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