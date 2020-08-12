CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: Council for Higher Education, Odisha, will declare the CHSE Class 12 science result today at 12:20 PM. Confirming the date and time of the result yesterday, school education department said in a tweet that “12 Science Result will be declared on August 12 at 12:30 PM in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in.” Also Read - Odisha Lockdown: COVID-19 Patients Can Now be Admitted to Private Hospitals For Treatment

All those who appeared for the CHSE Class 12 science exam can visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in at 12:30 PM and check their results.

Notably, nearly 1 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE Class 12 science exam. Some papers had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Alternative Method of Assessment

Earlier, the board had announced an alternative method of assessment to evaluate the result. According to this method, if a student has given more than three exams, then they an average marks of their best three subjects will be calculated.

Likewise, if a student has appeared for three papers, then an average of best two subjects will be calculated.

Last year, Odisha Class 12 Science stream result was declared on June 3. The overall pass percentage was recorded to be 72.33.