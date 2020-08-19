CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result 2020: The Odisha plus two commerce result 2020 has been declared by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students are requested to visit the official website orrissaresults.nic.in and check their CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result 2020 by following the below-mentioned steps.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check their CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result 2020 in a while.

CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result 2020: Steps to check scores here:

Step 1: Go on the official website orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit. Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result 2020 for future reference

Notably, re-evaluation and compartment examination details of CHSE Odisha +2 12th Commerce result are also likely to be announced by the board soon.

The Council for Higher Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the CHSE Class 12 science result. At least 25,339 students had passed with first division while 24,121 students secured second division. At least 18,268 students got the third division, a report had stated.