Odisha Board 12th Result Declared: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 today, August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Results are available on the board’s official site — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. A total of 98.58% of the 1,89,363 students have passed Odisha plus two arts this year.

Around 2.21 lakh students had registered for Class 12 examinations in the state. This year, the exams for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was later prepared on the basis of the internal assessment policy.

The Board framed an expert committee that was assigned to frame the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021: How to check

Go to orissaresults.nic.in and click on the first link for Arts result

Login with roll number and registration number

Enter the security code

Submit and download the result

Direct Link to Download CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2021