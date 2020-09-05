CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday declared the results for class 12 (Arts stream). Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the officials CHSE websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Also Read - Odisha Plans River Cruises to Promote Tourism Sector

More than 2.18 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Exam this year and the marks have been announced without conducting all exam papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who had sociology, geography, or any other subject for which the exam was not conducted, have been marked on the basis of the average of the highest-scoring exams.

Here’s how to check CSHE Odisha Class 12 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Annual CSHE Examination (+2 Arts)- 2020

Step 3: Write your roll number and click the submit tab

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

Here’s how to check via SMS:

Simply type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The CHSE had announced the results for the commerce and science stream last month. The overall pass percentage for science and commerce was 70.21% and 74.95% respectively.