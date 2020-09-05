New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to announce the results for class 12 (arts stream) at 4 PM today. Students can check the results on the official website orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in Also Read - CHSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2018 Likely to be Declared Today at chseodisha.nic.in & orissaresults.nic.in

Steps To Check CSHE Examination class 12 results

Step 1: Visit the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Annual CSHE Examination (+2 Arts)- 2020

Step 3: Write your roll number and click the submit tab

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

The CHSE had announced the results for the commerce and science stream last month. The overall pass percentage for science and commerce was 70.21% and 74.95% respectively.