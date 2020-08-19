CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020: The Odisha Plus two commerce result 2020 is likely to be declared at 11:30 AM today, on its official website orrissaresults.nic.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on aforementioned website in case there are updates on the Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020.

CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce result 2o020: Know here steps to check result once they are out:

Step 1: Go on the official website orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit. Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce result for future reference

Students must note that the board will also declare re-evaluation and compartment examination details after declaring the CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce result 2020.

The Council for Higher Education, Odisha, had earlier announced the CHSE Class 12 science result. At least 25,339 students had passed with first division while 24,121 students secured second division. At least 18,268 students got the third division, a report had stated.