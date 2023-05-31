Home

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 Live: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Results at 11 AM TODAY; Download Marksheet on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha board Class 12 science and commerce results available at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on result link, toppers, pass percentage and more.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Expected by May 31; Know How to Check Scores at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Students will be able to check their scores at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. The Odisha board Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for arts and commerce started on March 2.

