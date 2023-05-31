ZEE Sites

  • CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 Live: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Results at 11 AM TODAY; Download Marksheet on chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 Live: CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Results at 11 AM TODAY; Download Marksheet on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha board Class 12 science and commerce results available at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on result link, toppers, pass percentage and more.

Published: May 31, 2023 9:22 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Expected by May 31; Know How to Check Scores at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Students will be able to check their scores at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.  The Odisha board Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for arts and commerce started on March 2.

Live Updates

  • 10:52 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Arts: Who can apply for supplementary exams?

    Odisha Class 12 students who fail in one or two subjects will have to apply for supplementary exams 2023. The exams are tentatively scheduled to be held in August.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: When will the result be declared?

    The CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts result will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates can visit the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in — to check and download their score cards.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Check result via Umang App

    Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number

    Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’

    Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu

    Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results

    Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials

    Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen

  • 9:27 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Where to check Science, Commerce marks?

    Once announced, students can check Odisha board exam results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: What you don’t score 33%?

    The students who do not clear these exams will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the CHSE Odisha +2 exams.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha HSE 12th result 2023: Use roll number to check marks

    Odisha HSE 12th results will be out at 11 am after which students can go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in and check their marks using roll numbers.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Where to check online?

    Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link

    Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit

    Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2023 for future reference.

