Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: Details On CHSE 12th Result Date; Where, How To Check

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: Details On CHSE 12th Result Date; Where, How To Check

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: Odisha Class 12 exams for the science stream were conducted from March 1 to April 4.

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the result for the Odisha Class 12 board examination 2023 anytime soon. As per media reports, the Odisha Class 12 result 2023 is expected to be declared by the end of May 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. The official website for board results is orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Media reports suggest that Odisha CHSE Class 12 paper evaluation will be completed by May 7, 2023. Odisha Class 12 exams for the science stream were conducted from March 1 to April 4. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination for Arts and Commerce streams took place from March 2 to April 5. Along with the result, the Board will release the topper list, pass percentage, and other details.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 – Expected Date and Time

The Board is expected to declare the Odisha Class 12 result 2023 by May end. Once released, candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of the Board. The board officials will soon make an official announcement regarding the Odisha 12th Result 2023.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time -Highlights

Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2023(Science Stream) March 1 to April 4 Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2023(Arts And Commerce Stream) March 2 to April 5 Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time(tentative) May End Official Website to Check Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha 12th Result 2023: Know How to Check Scorecard Online?

Visit the official websites of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

Look for the result link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

Download the result/mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

After the results are announced, students who have failed the exams will be given the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination. The CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include information such as the student’s name, date of birth, subject-wise marks obtained, qualifying status, overall marks, and so on. For more details, visit the official website.

