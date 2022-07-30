Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12 result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can download the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 through the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In order to download the Odisha Plus 2 Arts result 2022, a student needs to enter his/her roll number and registration number.Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Result 2022 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

In order to pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022, a student must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall to pass the exams. Earlier on Wednesday(July 27), the Board declared the result for the Science and Commerce streams at 4:00 PM. The overall pass percentage recorded in Commerce stream is 89.20 per cent. The overall pass percentage recorded in the Science stream is 94.12 Per Cent.

Official Website to Check Odisha CHSE HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022

How to Download Odisha CHSE HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.

Your Odisha Plus 2 Result for Arts stream will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Odisha Plus 2 Result for future reference.

This year, the Board conducted the Plus 2 exam 2022 between April 28, to May 31, 2022. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. For more details, check the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha.