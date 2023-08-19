Home

Education

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2024: Check Schedule, Form Submission Date, Other Key Details Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2024: Check Schedule, Form Submission Date, Other Key Details Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the examination schedule for the students of class 12, for the year 2023-24; this academic calendar can be checked from the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. For the date of form submissions, practical exams and other key details, read on..

CHSE Odisha

New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the examination schedule or academic calendar for the Odisha Class 12 Boards to be held for the academic year 2023-24. The schedule specifies the date of the theory exams for various disciplines including Humanities, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education. How can this academic calendar be downloaded, what is the date for both theory and practical exams, by when should the students submit their forms and what are the other important details issued regarding these examinations, have a look.

Trending Now

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Boards 2023-24 Academic Calendar How To Download

To download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2023-24 Academic Calendar, first visit the official website of the council- chseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage of this website, you will find a section which specifies ‘academic calendar for the year 2023-24’. As soon as you click on this section, a new page will appear and on your screen you will find the academic schedule for the year. Check the details, download the schedule in PDF format and on a precautionary note, take a print out of the same in case of any further use or reference.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exams Dates

The entire schedule can be checked on the website, but please note that the exams are scheduled to begin on February 14, 2024 and will continue till March 13, 2024. According to the official notification, the practical exams will be helf in the first week of January, 2024, i.e. about a month before the theory exams commence. The practical exams’ marks are supposed to be submitted to the council by the second or third week of January. The result is expected to be released in the last week of April or the first week of May, 2024.

The forms for the Instant HS Exams can be filled in the third week of May, 2024 and the exams for the same will be conducted in the second week of June, 2024.

CHSE 2023-24 Fees and Form Submission

Students please note that according to the notification, the fees has to be submitted between November 1 and November 11, 2023, if the fees is paid between November 13 and 15, 2023 a fine of Rs. 50 will be taken from each student and a fine of Rs. 250 per student will be imposed if fees is paid between November 27 and 31, 2023. The forms this year have to be submitted between November 10 and November 25, 2023 and the verification of documents for the issuing of registration number shall be done between January 1, 2024 and January 30, 2024. Registration Card shall be issued after the verification and compliance of objection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES