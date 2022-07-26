CHSE Class 12 Results 2022 latest Update: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Tuesday said it will declare the results for plus two or class 12 board exams on July 27. As per the announcement from the CHSE, the results will be announced for science and commerce stream students at 4 PM.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation Process Begins at cbse.gov.in| Check Important Dates, Fee, Other Details Here

This year, around 3.5 lakh students registered for Odisha Board 12th result. After the CHSE Class 12 Results are declared, the CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. Also Read - Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 Date: CHSE Plus 2 Science, Commerce Results Likely to Release on July 30 at orissaresults.nic.in

Along with the official websites, the mark sheets will also be made available at the DigiLocker, and Umang app. The students need their registration number to access the results online. Also Read - CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Date Update: Odisha 12th Result Expected To Be Declared By This Date on orissaresults.nic.in

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

Giving details, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said in the first phase, the results of the Plus 2 science and commerce team will be declared at 4 PM tomorrow and will try to publish the results of Plus 2 arts stream within a week.

He said Class 12 syllabus was reduced to 60 per cent owing to the COVID-19 situation and made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The Plus 2 examination was held in offline mode this year from April 28 to May 31, 2022 and total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams had appeared for the examinations at different centres.

Over 213,432 students from Arts steam had registered for the examination, including 78,077 examinees in science stream. In the similar manner, 24,136 from Commerce steam and 5,863 vocational steam students had registered for the examination.

How To Download Scorecard: