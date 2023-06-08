Home

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result Today; How To Check Marks Via Digilocker, SMS

Students can check and download the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 at orissaresults.nic.in, odisha.indiaresults.com/chse/, and chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Expected by May 31; Know How to Check Scores at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 Date And Time: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is likely to declare the result for the Class 12 arts stream examination today, June 8, 2023. As per the media reports, the result will be announced today, at 4:00 PM. Students can check and download the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 at and . This year, over two lakh students have appeared for the board examination.

Odisha Class 12 exams for the science stream were conducted from March 1 to April 4. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination for Arts and Commerce streams took place from March 2 to April 5. Along with the result, the Board will release the topper list, pass percentage, and other details. In this article, we have provided you with the steps through which you can check your result. Follow the steps given below.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check Scores Online? 5 Steps Below

Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha.

Look for the result link. The link will be available on the website’s homepage.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 – Tentative Date And Time

The Board is expected to declare the CHSE Plus Two results today, June 8, at 4:00 PM. After the results are announced, students who have failed the exams will be given the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination. The CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include information such as the student’s name, date of birth, subject-wise marks obtained, qualifying status, overall marks, and so on.

How to View Odisha CHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.

Send the SMS to 52623.

The CHSE plus Two results 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check Scores Via Digilocker? 5 Steps Below

Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods such as Digilocker to check and view their results.

First of all, Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device. Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page. Now, click on the result link. Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023: Official Websites to Check 12th Result

The students can check the scores using their roll number, and date of birth. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board.

