The Odisha Government announced the exanimation schedule for Plus II students on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the dates on the official website of the board i.e. chseodisha.nic.in. According to the date sheet announced by the board, the CHSE Odisha 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on May 18. The examination will commence on May 18 and continue till June 12. Candidates must also note that the examination for vocational courses is scheduled from May 28, 2021. Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Receives Anonymous Letter Claiming Threat to His Life

The board has rsaid that it has been estimated by the State Education Department that around 3.50 lakh students will be taking the examination this year across the three streams. The CHSE Odisha Plus two exam usually starts with the English paper. Also Read - OJEE 2020: Provisional Allotment Letters Released for BTech, MBA Programmes, Details Here

Also Read - Odisha To Conduct 10th 12th Board Exams 2021 in Offline Mode, Confirms Education Minister

Students must note that the practical examinations will be conducted between April 24 to May 8. The duration will be as follows. Students can also check the marks allotted for every exam.

Duration

03 Hours: 60 Marks

03 hours: 30 Marks

02 hours: 15 Marks

This year Physics is the first paper. The exception has been made keeping in mind the students’ preparation for the national level competitive exams which will begin soon after the CHSE Odisha 2021 exam. The English paper which is the second paper this year is scheduled to be conducted on February 19. Here is the entire date sheet for CHSE Odisha 2021 exam date.