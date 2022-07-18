CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Council of Higher Education, CHSE Odisha is likely to announce the Odisha Plus Two Result soon. According to the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, the Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 will be declared for Class 12th Students at the end of this month. Soon after the formal announcement of the Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 , the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. orissaresults.nic.in.Also Read - CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date And Time Update: Odisha Plus 2 Results Likely By This Date on chseodisha.nic.in

To recall, the state education minister, Samir Ranjan Dash earlier had announced that the Odisha 12th Result 2022 would be made available for students towards the end of July. However, the candidates must note that the official date for the CHSE Odisha Result is yet to be announced by the council and the state minister.

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the Odisha Board official website

Click on the Odisha class 12 result link

Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided

The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed

Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference

Students would also be able to check their Odisha Plus 2 Results on the official result portal of the state – orissaresults.nic.in. The results would also be released on third party websites such as India Results at odisha.indiaresults.com.

The candidates are asked to keep the admit card handy as they would need their exam roll numbers to view their 12th Result 2022. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th Exams 2022 which were conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.