Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2022: The Council of Higher Education Odisha, CHSE is likely to announce the Odisha Result 2022 soon. The candidates must note that soon after the formal announcement, the Odisha class 12 results will be available on the official website of the board i.e. orissaresults.nic.in. To recall, the state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash had earlier said that the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 are expected to be declared in the last week of July.Also Read - CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Date Update: Odisha Plus Two Result Likely by This Date on orrisaresults.nic.in | Steps To Check Scores Here

The candidates must note there has been no further confirmation regarding the results yet by CHSE Odisha. However, when the BSE Odisha Result date was announced, Samir Ranjan Dash had stated that the CHSE Odisha Result will be declared at the end of the month. Also Read - CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date And Time Update: Odisha Plus 2 Results Likely By This Date on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Board Class 12 Results: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - BSE Odisha Result 2022 Latest Update: Odisha 10th Results Likely By This Date on bseodisha.ac.in | Details Here

Visit the Odisha Board official website.

Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.

Once the result is declared, students would be able to check their CBSE Odisha Result 2022 on the official website of the council at chseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Result for Class 12th students would also be made available on the official result portal of the state – orissaresults.nic.in