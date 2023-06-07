Home

Education

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts For Class 12th Likely To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts For Class 12th Likely To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts marksheet can be downloaded from chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts: Students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website to check the result.

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Arts: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is likely to declare the CHSE Arts Result 2023 on June 8 (Thursday). The CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts marksheet can be downloaded from chseodisha.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website to check CHSE Board Result 2023 Class 12.

CHSE Board Result 2023 Arts Class 12th Date And Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) may release the Odisha HSE Arts Result tomorrow. The Odisha HSE Arts Result 2023 date and time have not officially been announced by the board. But, several media reports suggested CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be declared on June 8 (Thursday).

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES