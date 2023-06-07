ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts For Class 12th Likely To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts For Class 12th Likely To Be Declared On June 8 At orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts marksheet can be downloaded from chseodisha.nic.in.

Published: June 7, 2023 12:34 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

chse odisha hse arts result 2023,chse odisha plus two arts result 2023,chse odisha class 12th arts result 2023,orrissaresults.nic.in,chseodisha.nic.in, disha result, chse odisha result, chse odisha result 2023, chse odisha arts result, chse arts result 2023, chse 12th result 2023, chse odisha 12th result 2023, chse odisha result 2023 arts date, arts result 2023 odisha date, chse 12th result 2023 date, odisha 12th arts result,chse odisha plus two arts result, chse hse arts result, odisha arts result 2023, odisha result 2023, chse odisha result, chse odisha arts result, chse arts result 2023, odisha 12th arts result 2023, odisha arts result 2023 date, chse odisha result 2023 arts date, chse arts result 2023 date, orissaresults.nic.in arts result 2023, orissaresults.nic.in result, odisha class 12 arts result, odisha 12th arts result, chse odisha +2 arts result, chse odisha class 12 result, orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts: Students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website to check the result.

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Arts: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is likely to declare the CHSE Arts Result 2023 on June 8 (Thursday). The CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts marksheet can be downloaded from chseodisha.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website to check CHSE Board Result 2023 Class 12.

CHSE Board Result 2023 Arts Class 12th Date And Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) may release the Odisha HSE Arts Result tomorrow. The Odisha HSE Arts Result 2023 date and time have not officially been announced by the board. But, several media reports suggested CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 will be declared on June 8 (Thursday).

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.