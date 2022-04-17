CIC Recruitment 2022: Central Information Commission, CIC has sought online applications for the posts of Section Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in an offline mode. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can also check the official website of the Commission at cic.gov.in. For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Good Train Manager Post to End Soon; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Sr. Principal Private Secretary: 3 Posts

Principal Private Secretary: 3 Posts

Section Officer: 8 Posts

Private Secretary: 8 Posts

CIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared in employment news.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can send their filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (Admn), Central Information Commission, 5th Floor, Baba Gangnath Marg, Munirka, New Delhi- 110067.