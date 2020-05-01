New Delhi: With exams postponed and educational institutes shut due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in a note on Friday, said that schools can provisionally admit class 10 students to class 11, subject to their Board exam results. Also Read - After CBSE, ICSE Board Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Over Coronavirus Outbreak

“Schools may give provisional admission to the ICSE (class 10) students into class 11, subject to Board results. The schools may also begin/continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of remaining papers,” the CISCE said in a statement today.

As per the statement, the CISCE will conduct the remaining board exams of class 10 and 12 (six and eight respectively) in a period of six-eight days; the schedule for the conduct of these exams will be announced soon, which, the note said, will be subject to the central government’s directives of the nationwide lockdown.

The Centre, today, increased the lockdown for a second time: by two weeks till May 17.

The statement further stated that the revised schedule would be announced eight days before the exams commence. This duration, the note said, cam be used by the schools to make the necessary arrangements to conduct the exams.

It added that the revised schedule would be sent to heads of schools via e-mail and also through on the Careers portals of the CISCE. It would also be uploaded the baord’s official website www.cisce.org.

Finally, the note concluded, schools can promote class 1o students to class 11 and begin online classes, while still awaiting the conduct of the remaining Board exams. It also advised the ISC (class 12) students to prepare for their various entrance exams during this period.

In March, both the CISCE and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed class 10 and 12 Board exams, till further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.