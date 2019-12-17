CIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2019: Coal India Limited (CIL) has on Tuesday announced recruitment for Management Trainees in a total of 1326 posts. The application process will begin on December 21. Interested candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website – coalindia.in.

Candidates must note that the online tests and selection of candidates is scheduled to be held on February 27 and February 28. The last day of submitting applications is January 19, till 11 PM.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates of general, OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories need to have passed graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks in a relevant branch of Engineering. Meanwhile, people belonging to SC, ST categories as well as persons with Disability (PwD) need minimum graduation marks of 55 per cent.

Candidates above the age of 30 years cannot apply for the recruitment drive.

Selection Process

Applicants will have to go through a Computer Based Online Test (CBT) consisting of two papers of 100 marks each, qualifying which they will be called for Personal Interview.

Vacancies

Mining – 288

Electrical – 218

Mechanical – 258

Civil – 68

Coal Preparation -28

Systems – 46

Materials Management -28

Finance & Accounts – 254

Personnel & HR – 89

Marketing & Sales – 23

Community Development – 26

About Coal India

Coal India Limited (CIL) is a state-owned coal mining and refinery company that has its headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is the largest coal-producing company in the world and contributes to as much as 82 per cent of the coal production in India/