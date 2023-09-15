Home

CIL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 560 Management Trainee Posts At coalindia.in

General, OBC and EWS applicants will be paying Rs 1180 as the application fee, whereas those belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories have been exempted.

Coal India Limited has started accepting applications for the 560 Management Trainee positions from September 13. Candidates can apply through the official Coal India Limited website at coalindia.in. The registration window will be closing on October 12. The 560 vacancies in CIL will be filled based on the GATE 2023 score. If selected, the candidate can be placed anywhere across the country. Nevertheless, they can mention their three preferences for posting, but it will ultimately be determined according to the available vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria For CIL Recruitment 2023

As far as the education qualification is concerned, for the Mining department, the candidate must have a degree in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent score. As for Civil, the aspirant must hold a Civil Engineering degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The Geology department requires an M.Sc. or M.Tech. degree in Geology, Applied Geology, Geophysics, or Applied Geophysics with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age limit: Aspirants belonging to the General and EWS category should not be more than 30 years of age as of August 31, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the other categories.

Application Fee For CIL Recruitment 2023

Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1180 as the application fee. Meanwhile, SC, ST, PwBD aspirants, and the employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries have been exempted.

How To Apply For CIL Recruitment 2023

Candidates may apply for CIL Recruitment 2023 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, visit the official website of Coal India Limited at coalindia.in.

Step 2

Next, click on ‘Recruitment of Management Trainees on the Basis of GATE-2023 Score’ under the Latest News section.

Step 3

After that, go to ‘Online Login Portal for Filling Application Form’.

Step 4

Fill out the application form.

Step 5

Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the form, pay the application fee, and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the application and also take a printout.

