CIPET Recruitment 2020: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has invited applications for recruitments against various technical and non-technical vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by downloading the application form from the official website cipet.gov.in and sending it to CIPET head office in Guindy, Chennai.

A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. These are: Senior Officer (Personnel & Administration-4), Officer (Personnel & Administration-6), Technical Officer (10), Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration/Finance & Accounts-6), Assistant Technical Officer (10), Administrative Assistant Grade-III (6) and Technical Assistant Grade-III (15).

Of these, while the first three are from 'Group-A' classification, the next are from 'group-B' and the last two from 'Group-C.'

The official notification can be accessed and application form downloaded from the official website cipet.gov.in. For this, candidates first need to visit the website and then click on the recruitment link under the ‘News and Updates’ section.

In the new tab which opens, candidates can see all the details, including the notification and application form. Candidates can also click here to directly access the notification.

Candidates should also note that in their application form, they have to clearly mention ‘the advertisement number with date,’ as well as ‘the post applied for,’ in bold letters in top of their envelopes.