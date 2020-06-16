CISCE 10th and 12th Boards 2020: Students appearing for the pending Class 10 and Class 12 CICSE Board exams can now choose not to appear for the same, and be marked base on their pre-boards or internal assessment tests instead. Also Read - Average Fare on Shramik Trains Rs 600, Says Railways; Generated Rs 360 Crore in Revenue

Top officials of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told PTI that students can choose to commnicate with their respective schools till June 22. Also Read - Beijing COVID-19 Situation 'Extremely Severe'; Officials Begin Testing 90,000 People Amid Lockdown

The CISCE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020 are scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 14. However, several parents have been demanding the exams be scrapped altogether. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Warns of Second Wave as Over 100,000 Cases Being Reported Worldwide Daily

The Board had submitted the proposal before the Bombay High Court in response to a petition filed by a parent, seeking directions to the authorities to cancel exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The exams that were dated to be held in the month of March and April.

Unlike the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which will only be conducting exams in 29 subjects crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, the CISCE decided to conduct all pending exams.

The CBSE has given the option to not appear for pending exams for differently-abled students, and has also cancelled exams in nearly 250 CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. Students studying in such schools will be awarded marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks.

Home Ministry guidelines for conducting exams amid COVID-19:

* Masks are mandatory for teachers, students and staff.

* Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers must at all centres.

* All centres must maintain social distancing protocols.

* Special buses to be arranged by respective states and UTs for students to travel to their exam centre.

* Buses must deep-cleaned and disinfected before and after service.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.