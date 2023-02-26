Home

Education

CISCE Board Exam 2023: ICSE Class 10 Exams Begins Tomorrow; Check Instructions, Specimen Question Paper Here

CISCE Board Exam 2023: ICSE Class 10 Exams Begins Tomorrow; Check Instructions, Specimen Question Paper Here

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet, Guidelines: As per the CISCE datesheet, CISCE Class 10 exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for most papers. Check exam day guidelines, and schedule here.

ICSE Class 10 Exams Begins Tomorrow.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CISCE Board Exams 2023: The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10 examination from tomorrow, February 27, 2023. The ICSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will begin with the English Language – English Paper 1 on the first day of the exam followed by Literature in English – English Paper 2 on March 01.

As per the CISCE datesheet 2023, CISCE Class 10 exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for most papers. Meanwhile, for some, the exam timing is 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The ICSE Class 10 examination will conclude with Biology – Science Paper 3 on March 29, 2023.

You may like to read

CISCE ICSE Class 10 TIME TABLE 2023 PDF DIRECT LINK

CISCE ICSE Class 10 SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPER 2023 PDF DIRECT LINK

CISCE Board Exams 2023: Check ICSE Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines, and Other Instructions Here

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m. Write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and Subject on the top sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. “This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” the Board in an official notification said. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with a Black/Blue ballpoint pen / Fountain Pen. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after answering each question. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk, or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

CISCE Board Exams 2023: Students Can Be Expelled on these Grounds

All those students who are detected in giving or obtaining, or attempting to give or obtain, unfair assistance, or who are otherwise detected in any dishonesty whatsoever, relating to the examination will be reported to the CISCE’s Chief Executive and Secretary. They may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to the subsequent examination paper.

CISCE Board Exams 2023: List of Items Not Allowed in Exam Hall

Students are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. It is recommended that all COVID-19 precautions be taken during the ICSE 2023 Examination at the Examination Centres. For more details, visit the official website of the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.