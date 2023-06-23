Home

CISCE Board Exam 2024: Board Releases Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Out For June 19, 20 Exams; Here's Direct Link

ICSE Sample Papers 2023 Latest News: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen question paper for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination. The specimen question paper has been published for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 board exam. Students can download the sample papers by visiting the Board’s website at cisce.org. With the help of the ICSE Class 10 sample question papers, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2024 And Major Paper Pattern Changes As Per NEP 2020

CISCE is working on a few more focus areas proposed by NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework to bring about changes in the areas of assessment, pedagogy, and technology. With these objectives in mind, CISCE has entered into a collaboration with Educational Initiatives(Ei) to receive technical and advisory support to initiate and implement changes in these specific areas. Several initiatives have been planned and a few underway to support CISCE affiliated schools to prepare them for the forthcoming changes. These initiatives are aimed at re-orienting the approach to learning from rote-based to one based on understanding and application of concepts.

“CISCE plans to gradually familiarise teachers and students with questions that require understanding & application of concepts and critical thinking. The eventual goal is to enable students to go beyond rote-learning & memorisation of facts and move towards development of conceptual understanding,” CISCE in a Circular No PV/CIR/Ei/2024, dated June 13th, 2023 said.

“There will be a small increase in percentage of higher order and critical thinking questions in the Year 2024 ICSE and ISC Examination. This percentage will progessively increase in the subsequent years ahead,” CISCE in a Circular added.

ICSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Specimen Question Papers PDF: Direct Link

WORK OF CISCE IN KEY AREAS OF NEP 2020 PDF: Direct Link

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org .

. On the homepage, go to the “Examinations” section. Now, click on the “ICSE Examination” option.

Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers” option.

Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS X.” Now click “Year 2024.”

The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2024: Check Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with sample papers for various subjects. Click on the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen.

Schools are advised to integrate the new pattern of questions in both formative and summative assessments so as to prepare students for the upcoming changes. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the latest updates.

