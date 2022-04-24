ICSE Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday said that the vaccination is not mandatory for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who are preparing for the upcoming board examination. “The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 —18 years vaccinated at the earliest,” signed by Gerry Arathoon, the notice issued on 22 April said thatAlso Read - COVID Pill Shows Rapid Clearance Of Infection: Japanese Pharma Firm
"The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations."

The candidates are asked to keep a close tab on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org for all the latest updates. The clarification from CISCE comes a few days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the board and a union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams.
Exam Day Instructions Below
- Candidates must answer only that number of questions mentioned in the question paper.
- Students must sign their names in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. They should not scribble or write anything on the top sheet.
- Students will also have to write UID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet.
- Registered students who will be taking the exam should make sure to carry printout of admit card with them. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.
- Students should make sure to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam so as to avoid rush and crowding.
- Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card. They should also read the general directions that may be given at the head of a paper.
- Candidates should not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
- Use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted inside the exam hall.
Covid-19 guidelines
- Students must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.
- Maintain social distance from the main school gate to the examination hall.
- Entry or exit from the exam hall in a staggered manner in order to avoid crowding.
- Students are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
- The exams will ensue even as students of classes 10 and 12 have demanded their cancellation in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.