CISCE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: In a major development, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday has postponed the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. However, recently, before the decision came, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had rolled out a new update for ICSE board students in Delhi saying that the students who are appearing for any ICSE exams in 2021, will not need E-passes to appear for exams. As per the order from the Delhi government, students in the national capital, who are appearing for exams during the weekend or the ones who are conducting the exams during the curfew will not be needing an E-pass. However, they just need to show their admit card and the movement for them will be allowed during the weekend lockdown in the capital.

At present, the national capital is under weekend curfew from 10 PM on Friday night till 5 AM on Monday. During the weekend curfew of Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18, any test-taking student will be allowed easy mobility and transport on showing their admit card to officials, the DDMA has clarified.

Apart from this, the examination staff on duty will also be allowed to move around Delhi easily on showing their ID card.

The national capital has recorded around 17,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 20.22 percent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The DDMA further stated that the schools in Delhi will not be reopened to conduct the theory or practical exams in the physical mode and no students will be called in-person to submit any assignments or appear for examinations. However, the schools can conduct online or semi-online teaching activities including uploading of marks of mid-term or pre-board exams.

The DDMA further stated that the Delhi school principals will take a call on calling their teachers and other faculty members.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday said that it will closely monitor the situation and review it in the first week of June to take a final decision on conduct of examination.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have postponed or cancelled their exams too.