CISCE Board Exams 2022 Latest Update: The students who are waiting for updates on CISCE Board Exams 2022, here's an important information for you. As per latest reports, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the reduced syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations 2022. The board Has also announced exam pattern, question type and marks weightage. The students who are preparing to appear for the CISCE board examination 2022 can check and download the reduced syllabus of all subjects on the official website of CISCE-cisce.org.

CISCE Board Exams 2022: Check reduced syllabus

Notably, the CISCE has released the ISC reduced syllabus 2022 for subjects such as Sociology, Psychology, Economics, Mathematics, Business Studies, Chemistry.

The ICSE this time has reduced the maths syllabus and paper pattern. As per the updates, the ISC Maths paper 2022 will have two parts — part 1 will be a theory of 80 marks and paper 2 will be project work of 20 marks.

The Paper 1 will have three sections – Section A will be compulsory and will be of 65 marks and the students will have a choice between Section B and C, which will be of 15 marks.

As per updates, the ICSE Class 10 English paper will be for two hours and will have subjective type questions.

The English subject will have two papers — paper 1 will be English language and paper 2 will be literature in English and both will be of 80 marks.

Apart from the syllabus, the CISCE has also released the exam pattern, question type and marks weightage for the students. Moreover, the allocation of marks, evaluation method, and word limit for respective questions for ICSE and ISC board exams 2022 have also been released.