Home

Education

CISCE Board Exams 2023: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released on cisce.org

CISCE Board Exams 2023: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released on cisce.org

Eligible students can check and download the ICSE class 10 timetable by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

CISCE Board Exam 2024: Board Releases Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers

CISCE Board Compartment Datesheet 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) Class 10 compartment and improvement examination. As per the timetable, the CISCE ICSE class 10th compartment and improvement exam will be held between July 12 and July 19, 2023. The Board will conduct the examination in a single shift. Eligible students can check and download the CISCE Board Compartment Datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the Question Paper. The Question Paper should be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.

You may like to read

HOW TO CHECK ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.