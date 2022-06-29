CISCE Board Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) will soon announce the results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations. According to a Times Now report, the CISCE Results 2022 will be declared by July 15, 2022. It is to be noted that the evaluation process is underway. Once the results are out, candidates can download the ISC and ICSE mark sheet from the official website of the Board at www.cisce.org.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results to Release Soon: Here's How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Umang App

To download the Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, a candidate need to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. Candidates must note that the Board Officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10 and 12 results. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: List of Official Websites; Steps to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here

Official Website to Check ISC, ICSE Board Result 2022

How to Download Class 10, and Class 12 2022?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at www.cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ISC(Class 12) Result or Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

and will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams between April 25 till May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.