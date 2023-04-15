Home

Education

CISCE Board Exams 2023: ISC, ICSE Results Expected Date And Time; Here’s What We Know

CISCE Board Exams 2023: ISC, ICSE Results Expected Date And Time; Here’s What We Know

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Indian School Certificate Year 2023 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023.

Students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examination anytime soon. If going by the CISCE timetable 2023 notice, the Board will declare the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 in the month of May 2023. However, an official confirmation from the Board Official is awaited.

Going by past trends, the board declares the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results on different dates. Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was declared on July 24. Meanwhile, ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17 respectively. The CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at .

You may like to read

To view your Class 10th/12th mark sheet, a registered student needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. Along with the result, the Board will publish the pass percentage and names of the toppers.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2022: Check Last Year’s Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in Class 12th ISC result 2022 is 99.38 per cent. The pass percentage for girls stands at 99.52% The pass percentage for boys stands at 99.26%. A total of 99.97 per cent of students have cleared the 10th exam successfully. Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, and Kanishka Mittal have topped the examination with 99.80 per cent.

ISC Class 12 Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

“The Indian School Certificate Year 2023 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by CISCE,’ reads the official notification.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

“The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. However, the CISCE is yet to disclose the date and time for the CISCE 10th result 2023,” reads the official notification.

List of Websites To Check CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023

Step-by-Step Guide to Download ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2023/Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ISC Board Result 2023 – Compartment Examination

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificates (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the

Compartment Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Mark. However, the candidates should have secured the Pass Mark in English (Compulsory) and two other subjects in the ISC Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartment Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to CISCE by the Head of the school concerned.

ICSE Board Result 2023 – Compartment Examination

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured the Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to the CISCE by the Head of the school concerned. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Expected Date and Time – Highlights

Name of the Event ICSE Class 10th Exam ISC Class 12th Exam CISCE Exam Dates February 27 to March 29, 2023 February 13 to March 31, 2023 CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 May 2023 May 2023 Compartment Exams June 2023(tentative) June 2023(tentative) CISCE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 July 2023(tentative) July 2023(tentative)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.