CISCE Cancels ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations Amid rising COVID-19 cases
ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a la
Published Date: April 20, 2021 9:32 AM IST
Updated Date: April 20, 2021 9:33 AM IST